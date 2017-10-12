Dominick Cruz: ‘Jimmie Rivera, to me, is The Title Fight’

Dominick Cruz isn’t bothered by the fact that his next bout isn’t a championship rematch.

On Dec. 30, Cruz will take on Jimmie Rivera inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bantamweight scrap will be part of the main card of UFC 219. It’ll be Cruz’s first bout since he dropped the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt back in Dec. 2016.

Speaking to ESPN, Cruz explained the significance of his bout with “El Terror:”

“We don’t make near as much money — we don’t get paid near the same — unless we fight for the belt. It doesn’t matter, though. Jimmie Rivera, to me, is the title fight. This is how I’ve approached every fight until now: The person they put in front of me is the title. That’s it.”