Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik & Joe Rogan For UFC 210 Broadcast

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dominick Cruz
Image Credit: Getty Images

The three-man booth rolls along and Dominick Cruz is back calling the action.

UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Taking center stage in the main event will be a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. In their first encounter, Cormier submitted “Rumble” in the third round to win the vacant 205-pound gold.

The co-main event will feature a pivotal bout in the middleweight division. Former 185-pound title holder Chris Weidman goes one-on-one with Gegard Mousasi. This is the last fight under Mousasi’s current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

In a press release sent out by FOX Sports, it was revealed that Cruz will be the third man at the booth with play-by-play commentator Jon Anik and color commentator Joe Rogan. You can check out part of the press release below:

“Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins analyst Joe Rogan and blow-by-blow announcer Jon Anik to call UFC 210: CORMIER VS. JOHNSON 2 on Saturday, April 8 live from Buffalo, N.Y. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Mario Delgado, and Victor Davila have the call in Spanish on FOX Deportes. In addition, retired UFC contenders Kenny Florian and Yves Edwards work as desk analysts with host Karyn Bryant for the FS1 UFC 210 WEIGH-IN, PRE-FIGHT and POST-FIGHT SHOWS from FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios. Reporter Megan Olivi interviews fighters on-site.”

