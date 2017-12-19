Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik & Joe Rogan on UFC 219 Call

Dominick Cruz may not compete on the UFC 219 card, but he will serve as a color commentator.

A FOX Sports official confirmed the news to MMAJunkie.com. Tyron Woodley will join Karyn Bryant and Kenny Florian at the desk. Cruz was originally scheduled to take on Jimmie Rivera on the main card, but he suffered a broken arm.

UFC 219 takes place on Dec. 30. The main card will air live on pay-per-view, while the prelims take place on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. This will be the UFC’s final event of 2017 and it’ll be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.