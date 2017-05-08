Dominick Cruz on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Think he Does Great Against Cody Garbrandt & T.J. Dillashaw’

Dominick Cruz gives Demetrious Johnson a favorable chance against Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.

Cruz has been in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bouts against all three men. “The Dominator” defeated “Mighty Mouse” and Dillashaw, but fell short against “No Love.” During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cruz said Johnson can have a strong showing against Garbrandt and Dillashaw:

“Realistically, and I mean this because I fought him, I think that he does great against both Cody and T.J. because I’ve seen their styles, and I think that I beat him again.”

Cruz admits that there are some rivals that he just won’t get along with after a fight. That isn’t the case with Johnson.

“I love the guy. I do. I think that he’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known in my entire life, and I have nothing but respect for him. There’s not a lot of people who I’ve fought that are still cool with me after I fight them, but certain people are. He’s one of them. We have a mutual respect, me and that guy. It doesn’t mean we won’t fight 10 times for you people out there watching, but it does mean that there’s respect there.”