Dominick Cruz on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Think he Does Great Against Cody Garbrandt & T.J. Dillashaw’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC

Dominick Cruz gives Demetrious Johnson a favorable chance against Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.

Cruz has been in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bouts against all three men. “The Dominator” defeated “Mighty Mouse” and Dillashaw, but fell short against “No Love.” During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cruz said Johnson can have a strong showing against Garbrandt and Dillashaw:

“Realistically, and I mean this because I fought him, I think that he does great against both Cody and T.J. because I’ve seen their styles, and I think that I beat him again.”

Cruz admits that there are some rivals that he just won’t get along with after a fight. That isn’t the case with Johnson.

“I love the guy. I do. I think that he’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known in my entire life, and I have nothing but respect for him. There’s not a lot of people who I’ve fought that are still cool with me after I fight them, but certain people are. He’s one of them. We have a mutual respect, me and that guy. It doesn’t mean we won’t fight 10 times for you people out there watching, but it does mean that there’s respect there.”

Latest MMA News

Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira Wants Marion Reneau Next: ‘I Want to Fight Tough Opponents’

0
Ketlen Vieira wants her next challenge to be against Marion Reneau. Vieira is an undefeated women's bantamweight prospect. She's gone 2-0 since entering the Ultimate...
Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva Says in Russia he Earns Twice as Much as he Did in...

0
Antonio Silva appears more than content with his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in Russia. "Bigfoot" once competed in the heavyweight division for the Ultimate...
Katlyn Chookagian Irena Aldana

Irene Aldana on UFC 210 Loss: ‘It Was a Very Good Fight, But I...

0
Irene Aldana disagrees with her split decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian. Aldana and Chookagian went one-on-one inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on the...
Demetrious Johnson

Dominick Cruz on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Think he Does Great Against Cody Garbrandt &...

0
Dominick Cruz gives Demetrious Johnson a favorable chance against Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw. Cruz has been in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bouts against...
Joanna Jedrzejczykvideo

UFC 211 Free Fight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Mangles Jessica Penne’s Nose

0
Fight fans get to relive the beating current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on Jessica Penne in her first...
Frank Trigg

Frank Trigg on Fighters Coming Out of Retirement: ‘Our Athletic Careers Are Done’

0
Frank Trigg isn't a fan of top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of the past trying to make comebacks. During his professional MMA career, Trigg...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Plans on Making the Most of Her Opportunities at UFC 211

0
Jessica Andrade is hoping to capitalize on any openings Joanna Jedrzejczyk may present at UFC 211. Andrade challenges Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Stipe Miocic

Kenny Florian Believes Stipe Miocic Has Potential to be Longtime UFC Champion

0
Kenny Florian wouldn't be surprised if Stipe Miocic can hold on to his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold for a long time. Miocic is set...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Says he Doesn’t Need Outside Motivation For UFC 211 Bout

0
Frankie Edgar recognizes the dangers that lie ahead on May 13. Edgar, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, will do...
Al Iaquinta

UFC: Al Iaquinta Still Banned From Bonuses

1
Despite all his rage, Al Iaquinta is still just a fighter in a cage — banned from bonuses. That is according to a new...