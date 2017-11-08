Dominick Cruz Pulled From UFC 219 Due to a Broken Arm

The injury bug is starting to creep up again and this time it has bitten Dominick Cruz.

Just a couple of hours after it was revealed that Frankie Edgar was removed from UFC 218 due to an injury, another former champion will have to wait to compete again. Renowned mixed martial arts reporter Ariel Helwani has revealed that Cruz suffered a broken arm.

“The Dominator” was scheduled to take on Jimmie Rivera inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bantamweight tilt was going to be featured on the main card of UFC 219 on Dec. 30.

Here’s Helwani’s tweet:

“Dominick Cruz is out of the UFC 219 fight vs. Jimmie Rivera, sources say. Broken arm. TBD at this time what they’ll do with Rivera.”