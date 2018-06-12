Dominick Cruz Hopes to Return Before End of 2018

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, is hoping to return to the octagon before the year concludes.

Cruz, 33, has not fought since UFC 207 (December 30, 2016), where he was defeated by Cody Garbrandt in a contest for the UFC’s 135-pound championship. The veteran was expected to face Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219, however, Cruz withdrew from the scheduled bout after he broke his arm during a training session.

On the June 11th edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” podcast, Cruz spoke on his long-awaited return to action:

“I go see the doctor on Thursday. I should get cleared, and then we’ll have a good case for myself to get back in there as soon as possible. I’m trying to get back in there before the end of the year [2018].”

When asked about a potential opponent for his next fight:

“I like anybody in the top-5 right now. After the amount of time that I’ve been out, I just want to come back [and] face somebody in the top-5… get a win going and then I want to fight for the belt… That’s kind of what needs to happen. I’m in line, right there… Both [potential] belt-holders (Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw) understand that if they want a fight that’s going to bring eyes to the television… It’s going to be a fight against me in the 135-pound division.”

“I think that [Marlon] Moraes is up there. I think there’s a couple guys… It’s just a matter of when the doctor clears me and when I’m ready to fight. I’m trying to be back before the end of the year… I haven’t been cleared by the doctor, so I’m trying to just listen to the doctor on this one so I don’t postpone my comeback.”

Who would you like to see Dominick Cruz fight next?