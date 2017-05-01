Dominick Cruz Says The Mental Game Will be Too Much For T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213

Dominick Cruz doesn’t believe T.J. Dillashaw can overcome the mental anguish that comes with his Team Alpha Male (TAM) feud.

Dillashaw is set to compete against Cody Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title on July 8. The two will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the UFC 213 card.

Cruz feels Garbrandt has the edge going into the fight due to Dillashaw’s beef with TAM. “The Dominator” told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” that Dillashaw isn’t just battling “No Love:”