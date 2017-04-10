Dominick Cruz Talks Jon Jones Watching UFC 210: ‘It’s Such a Restricting Feeling’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
Jon Jones
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Jon Jones isn’t eligible to compete yet and Dominick Cruz believes that fact ate at him a bit this past Saturday night (April 8).

After his successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title defense, Daniel Cormier verbally laced into Jimi Manuwa and Jones. The 205-pound champion poked fun at Jones’ ineligibility due to a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). “Bones” can return to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in July.

Cruz, who is a former UFC champion like Jones, knows what it feels like to be inactive while his division passes him by. He told Flo Combat that the feeling isn’t ideal for an athlete:

“For me, the coolest thing about [UFC 210] was seeing Jon Jones out in the stands, and DC winning the title, and seeing the look on Jon’s face. I’m a champion, a former champion, I’ve lost it, I’ve earned it, I’ve done all that, and I know where Jon is to an extent. because he’s out, and he knows he should be and can be competing. To see the look on his face when DC won the title, and talking to him and he can’t do anything about it? I know how that feels. It’s such a restricting feeling. You literally feel like you’re being choked in your seat, and your whole body is being sucked into the seat.”

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Johnson

Henri Hooft Explains Being Out of The Cage During Anthony Johnson’s Retirement

0
When Anthony Johnson called for his coach Henri Hooft to join him inside the Octagon, he was nowhere to be found. "Rumble" announced his retirement...
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman: ‘I Want Neil Magny in Dallas’ at UFC 211

0
Kamaru Usman has his sights set on Neil Magny. This past Saturday night (April 8), Usman turned in a one-sided performance against Sean Strickland inside...
Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza on Taking Robert Whittaker Fight: ‘Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained’

0
For Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, a bout with Robert Whittaker is another day at the office. Souza sits at the 3rd spot on the official Ultimate...
Jon Jones

Dominick Cruz Talks Jon Jones Watching UFC 210: ‘It’s Such a Restricting Feeling’

1
Jon Jones isn't eligible to compete yet and Dominick Cruz believes that fact ate at him a bit this past Saturday night (April 8). After...
Dana White

Dana White on NYSAC: ‘These Guys Have to Get Some Experience’

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes there is plenty of room for improvement with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). This...