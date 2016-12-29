Dominick Cruz Tries to Explain Reason Behind Trash-Talking Cody Garbrandt

Dominick Cruz isn’t afraid to promote a fight.

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion has used his words in the months of build-up for his Friday night showdown at UFC 207 with Cody Garbrandt.

But as far as “The Dominator” is concerned, all the trash-talking only started because of what Garbrandt did.

“I’m not picking on him. He found me,” Cruz said. “He came and got after me when I was walking out of the Octagon from my last fight. He’s yelling at me. There’s no respect there. I just had five rounds of war. Then, I’m working on the FOX desk and he intercepted me when I was going to work and started talking trash. He’s disrespected me time and time again and that’s why we’re fighting.”

During his run atop the bantamweight division – both before his injury and since his return – Cruz has had little trouble with Team Alpha Male fighters. That includes wins over Urijah Faber and former TAM standout T.J. Dillashaw.

“I see myself going out there and making him look silly and miss,” he said. “And when he’s going back to the stool, he’ll be wondering what he’s doing and walking out with the zero.”