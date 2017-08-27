Dominick Cruz, Tyron Woodley Impressed by Conor McGregor’s Performance

By
Dana Becker
-

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and current welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley were both impressed with the showing put forth by their compatriot Conor McGregor Saturday night.

McGregor took the fight to Floyd Mayweather before wilting in the 10th round. The referee stepped in to stop the contest, as Mayweather improved to 50-0.

“I wanted to see a good fight. This was a great fight,” Woodley said during the post-fight show. “I think Floyd would have liked to see him hit the floor. Conor had no more left. He didn’t know how to properly clinch. He would have gotten knocked out later if the ref hadn’t stopped it. This wasn’t a video game. Conor wasn’t going to get his power back.

“I think Conor was in good condition, but I think he was missing some of his efficiency. He didn’t know how to position his punches. He’s used to being the hammer, but when you’re the nail, things change. It was mental pressure and boxing experience that Conor lacked.”

Cruz didn’t think the fight would reach the 10th round, but “Notorious” showed that MMA fighters can compete with boxers in their sport.

“This went longer than I thought it would. Both of them said it would end earlier,” he said. “This was a statement, as much as you thought he should have gotten him out there earlier, he didn’t, because MMA fighters train in boxing.

“Yes, Conor didn’t have boxing experience. But he has fight experience. We’ve now seen you can transfer the fight experience from MMA to boxing.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  Among...
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy

Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options While McGregor may have lost his boxing...
video

Conor McGregor: ‘Fatigue is a Mental Issue I Need to Figure Out’

Conor McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  having looked visibly exhausted as the rounds went on While parallels were immediately drawn after...
Dana White

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Nothing Left to Prove

UFC President Dana White reacted to Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor by TKO last night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Although the result was not...
video

“Free Agent” Conor McGregor Discusses His Various Options

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor confirms that he is 'open to offers' following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night The Irishman did...
Load more