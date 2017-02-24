Dominick Cruz Discusses His Loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207

Dominick Cruz appeared on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, where he discussed his upset loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207

Prior to the defeat to “No Love”, Cruz had not been beaten since his guillotine loss to Garbrandt’s Alpha Male Gym partner Urijah Faber in 2007.

When asked what his thoughts were on the loss now, Dominick Cruz explained:

“My thoughts are… I pretty much laid it all out right away, cos I wanted to do just that.I literally laid every ounce of every thought I had out there, at a point where I’m vulnerable.” cruz said.
“I did that on purpose, to show that we’re not all the same. Some people just wanna be seen as only perfect, only tough only strong and really, the truth of what makes people strong is their vulnerability until they learn how to be tough. Losing is part of that lesson, unfortunately, for everybody. Being unsuccessful is part of that lesson for
people just as much as losing. I do what I can with it.”

Cruz was very pragmatic on his loss, and gave an insight into how he deals with disappointment, which has been rare in a professional career which many attribute to be the best a bantamweight has ever had in MMA:

“The only way to make the best of it is to accept it right the second it happened. Understand that’s just the way it is” Cruz added.

What’s the point of a loss if you’re not going to grow from it and you’re not going to get the best out of it?”

You can listen to the full clip above.

