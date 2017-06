The light heavyweights are up next, and it’s young up-and-comer Dominick Reyes taking on Joachim Christense. Here’s what went down:

Round 1: Reyes comes out like a storm and completely batters Christensen, landing multiple blows to the head that put Christense out for the count.

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Joachim Christensen via R1 TKO (punches, 0:29)