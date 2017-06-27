Dominick Reyes Talks About His ‘Perfect’ UFC Debut

Dominick Reyes is feeling good about his future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

This past Saturday night (June 25), Reyes made his UFC debut against Joachim Christensen. He earned an emphatic TKO victory in just 29 seconds.

After the fight, Reyes told MMAJunkie.com that he couldn’t envision a better debut.

“Perfect debut right there; coming out, first-round knockout against a guy who has never been finished. It’s definitely a dream come true big time. Not only as a fighter – but as an athlete period. I was kind of shunned by the NFL, and now I’m a legitimate athlete in the world of sports. It means a lot to me.”

He then went on to say that fans are going to enjoy his fighting style.

“Everyone likes to see a knockout artist. Not just a knockout artist, but someone who has precision and skill with it. I didn’t just wing it. It was a laser right down the middle, and that’s something that can be respected no matter who you are.”

The win improves Reyes’ professional mixed martial arts record to 7-0. He has five career wins by knockout and one by submission. He has only gone the distance once back in Oct. 2015.