Don Frye on USADA: ‘They Catch Who They Want to Catch’

Don Frye isn’t exactly enthused with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) place in mixed martial arts.

USADA recently sent shockwaves throughout the MMA world when Jon Jones was flagged for turinabol use. Jones initially recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier back in July. His win has since been overturned and Cormier is once again recognized as the light heavyweight champion.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Frye expressed his dismay with USADA because he feels they pick and choose who to go after when it comes to drug testing (via MMAMania.com):

“The problem with these drug tests is they catch who they want to catch. So, with that being said, it could be tainted. If they wanted you to be positive, you will be positive. [Jon Jones] is a hell of an athlete to make an example out of, right? […] He’ll be back unless he OD’s or gets in a nasty car wreck or something. He’ll just not, you know use the stuff before the fight. You know, it’s a part of his life, part of the recreational – hell, that’s his business until he runs into somebody who’s pregnant. Sh*t, he may not live long enough to come back in four years.”