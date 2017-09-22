Don Frye: Ronda Rousey vs. Cyborg “Like Feeding Christians to the Lion”

MMA legend Don Frye recently questioned Edmond Tarverdyan’s claims that Ronda Rousey could beat women’s featherweight champ, Cris Cyborg

It is fair to say that Frye wasn’t buying any of it.

Tarverdyan, according to Frye, is a man simply looking to profit off the back of a potential return to the UFC for Rousey. The much-maligned coach has taken his fair share of criticism following Rousey’s losses to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes the following year, with many questioning his coaching credentials and more.

Frye recently spoke to Submission Radio about Rousey, offering some words of advice in the process:

“Is that that idiot [Edmond Tarverdyan] who tried teaching [Ronda Rousey] how to box but all she did was block punches with her face? That guy’s just out for the money. She needs to get rid of him and get rid of 90 percent of the hangers on and go back to Judo Gene Lebell and her mom and people who were there in the beginning who really care for her. Otherwise, stay the hell out of the sport because you’re just gonna’ get hurt.

Frye was very direct on Rousey’s prospects against Cyborg, essentially dismissing any chance Rousey could have against the dominant Brazilian champion:

She has no business being in the ring with Cyborg. That’d be like feeding the Christians to the lion. It would just be criminal to let her in there with that gal.”