Donald Cerrone Being Treated like Royalty While in Poland

Donald Cerrone hasn’t fought outside of North America since heading to Japan in 2007 for a bout at Greatest Common Multiple: Cage Force 3.

That was his seventh pro fight.

Saturday, “Cowboy” will step inside the Octagon and make his 42nd overall fight when he faces Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 118 from Poland.

For someone who prefers to travel by RV, heading overseas was a giant change in his style. Still, Cerrone is enjoying the process and all that comes with it.

“Other than the sleep apnea, coming over here to Poland has been great. My weight is fine, I’m eating anything I want right now. In fact, I met a local family here and they took us and cooked us dinner last night,” he said. “She put out a thanksgiving spread and I said sorry ma’am, I can’t eat this much food but then I did.

“Its crazy sleeping in a hotel room for a fight, I usually have the RV with me. It’s cool, I enjoy Europe. I was trying to get a fight and the UFC gave me a lineup of all the places they’re we offering me there was no Europe on there. I said what about Poland card and Sean Shelby (UFC matchmaker) was like you’ll go overseas and I was like sure, why not?”

Cerrone is on his first career losing streak, having dropped bouts to Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler this year. He is 12-3, though, over his last 15.

“It doesn’t always go my way. Right now, I’m two in the wrong and the Robbie fight could have gone either way,” he said. “I fought the best in the world and I loved it but in the end, it’s what I love to do.”