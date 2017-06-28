Donald Cerrone Confirms Bad Infection Knocked him From UFC 213

Donald Cerrone has never had to pull out of a planned fight before.

That all changed on Wednesday, as “Cowboy” was forced out of a meeting next month vs. Robbie Lawler at UFC 213.

On social media, Cerrone explained that he isn’t injured, but an infection is to blame for the exit.

“Let everyone know this is not an injury,” he wrote. “But a super bad infection in my blood. 7 days of IV and I’ll be back at it. Working on getting the fight rescheduled.”

Reports have started to circulate about the UFC putting the bout on the UFC 214 card for later in July. That event already features Jon Jones vs. light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Cris Cyborg meeting Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight belt.