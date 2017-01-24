This week’s episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a treat for MMA fans when Charlie and Mac try to get their dairy-based alcoholic supplement drink picked up by the UFC. Yes, Fight Milk (which first appeared back in season eight’s Frank’s Back In Business) makes its return in Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare, airing Wednesday night on FXX.

The acclaimed show is no stranger to guest stars from the fight business: Chael Sonnen and the late Rowdy Roddy Piper have both worked with the show. In this week’s episode, Frank’s Wolf Cola beverage becomes the official drink of the Boko Haram. The Fight Milk subplot sees Charlie and Mac have a run-in with UFC President Dana White, and Donald Cerrone apparently suffering the after effects of the beverage.

Advertisement

If anyone would enjoy an alcohol-based supplement, one would assume it would be Cowboy. Not too sure about the dairy aspect of it. Currently in its twelfth season, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs Wednesdays at 10PM on FXX. The official synopsis for the episode is below.