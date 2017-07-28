Donald Cerrone Dismisses Idea That Lawler Has Taken Too Much Damage

Donald Cerrone knows Robbie Lawler has been in wars, but he feels the amount of damage he’s taken hasn’t reached its max.

Cerrone and Lawler will mix it up tomorrow night (July 29) on the main card of UFC 214. The “Cowboy” is looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, this will be Lawler’s first bout since July 2016.

Speaking with Luke Thomas of SiriusXM Rush 93, Cerrone said he believes having a year off has helped Lawler recover:

“Nah man. He’s had a year off, he’s good. He’s gonna go out there and throw the f*ck down. That’s what he does, he’s awesome. I love the guy.”

Cerrone will be backed by his team over at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The question remains, who will actually walk Cerrone to the Octagon. The team will have its hands full on Saturday night.

Cerrone tried to answer the question as best as he could.

“I don’t know, we haven’t decided yet. Greg (Jackson) and (Brandon) Gibson for sure. Joe’s (Schilling) on my corner, but we have Jon Jones fighting too so we have like seven of us back there. So I haven’t decided who (will be in my corner).”

