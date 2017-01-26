Donald Cerrone Doesn’t Recall Previous Training Sessions Against Jorge Masvidal

Donald Cerrone will take on Jorge Masvidal Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 23.

But this isn’t the first time that the two have met up.

According to Masvidal, he out-wrestled “Cowboy” when they used to train together – something that doesn’t seem to be remembered by Cerrone.

“I don’t even remember the dude. I don’t remember training with him,” Cerrone said. “I’m a terrible wrestler. I’m sure he took me down. That’s probably true.”

Cerrone has been perfect since making the move from lightweight to welterweight, besting the likes of former title contender Patrick Cote, Alex Oliveira, Rick Story and Matt Brown. He is 12-1 over his last 13, falling only to then-UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos for the title in 2015.

During his interview on “UFC Tonight,” Cerrone was also asked about Masvidal being upset with him for stepping in and fighting opponents scheduled for “Gamebred.”

“I don’t understand. It’s not my fault when the UFC is looking for a last-minute replacement and his name isn’t in the raffle to come up when they need short-notice fighters,” Cerrone said. “Maybe you need to win more fights. The only reason he has the fight is I called (White) Dana three times to get this fight. You’re welcome, you get your paycheck.”