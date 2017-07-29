Donald Cerrone Expects Bout With Lawler to be ‘Fight of The Decade’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Donald Cerrone
Image Credit: Getty Images

On paper, Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone has the makings of a “Fight of the Year” candidate. “Cowboy” agrees.

Tonight (July 29), Cerrone and Lawler will mix it up inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The welterweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC 214.

During a recent media session, Cerrone expressed his own excitement over the match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ll bet we both meet right there in the middle and throw down. ‘Fight of the Year.’ ‘Fight of the Decade.’”’

Cerrone is certain that the fight will live up to the hype.

“This is a fight that’s gonna be talked about for years. I’m sitting here pumping this fight up, and it doesn’t even need it. We’re one of the dying breeds – we’re the last of the true fighters, and we’re going to go out there and show that. People suck, right? They talk so much (expletive). When you’re hot, you’re hot. When you lose, they talk (expletive). He’s a stud. He’s a friend of mine. I’ve been watching him for years. He’s one of the true, last dying fighters, and we’re going to go out there and we’re going to (expletive) throw down. This fight is exciting to me, just as it is to you guys. I’ve got a front-seat ticket to it.”

Latest MMA News

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone Expects Bout With Lawler to be ‘Fight of The Decade’

0
On paper, Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone has the makings of a "Fight of the Year" candidate. "Cowboy" agrees. Tonight (July 29), Cerrone and Lawler...
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano: ‘I Think Conor McGregor is F*cking Awesome’

0
Renato Moicano is showing his support for Conor McGregor. Opinions vary on McGregor throughout combat sports. Some think "Notorious" is a genius who uses his...
UFC 214 Embeddedvideo

UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 6): The Fighters Face Off Before Fight Night

0
The sixth episode of UFC 214 Embedded has been released. The video begins with Jon Jones being greeted by his brother and NFL defensive tackle...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones on First Interaction With Cormier: ‘I Tried to be Nice to Him’

0
Jon Jones remembers his first interaction with Daniel Cormier vividly. Jones challenges "DC" for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title tonight (July 29)...
Jon Jones

Dan Hardy Believes Jon Jones Held Back Against Ovince Saint Preux

0
Dan Hardy isn't dwelling on Jon Jones' performance in his last bout. Tonight (July 29), Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Load more