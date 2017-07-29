Donald Cerrone Expects Bout With Lawler to be ‘Fight of The Decade’

On paper, Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone has the makings of a “Fight of the Year” candidate. “Cowboy” agrees.

Tonight (July 29), Cerrone and Lawler will mix it up inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The welterweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC 214.

During a recent media session, Cerrone expressed his own excitement over the match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ll bet we both meet right there in the middle and throw down. ‘Fight of the Year.’ ‘Fight of the Decade.’”’

Cerrone is certain that the fight will live up to the hype.

“This is a fight that’s gonna be talked about for years. I’m sitting here pumping this fight up, and it doesn’t even need it. We’re one of the dying breeds – we’re the last of the true fighters, and we’re going to go out there and show that. People suck, right? They talk so much (expletive). When you’re hot, you’re hot. When you lose, they talk (expletive). He’s a stud. He’s a friend of mine. I’ve been watching him for years. He’s one of the true, last dying fighters, and we’re going to go out there and we’re going to (expletive) throw down. This fight is exciting to me, just as it is to you guys. I’ve got a front-seat ticket to it.”