Donald Cerrone Eyeing Spot on UFC 216 Card on Oct. 7

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Donald Cerrone Medical Suspensions
Donald Cerrone isn’t the waiting type.

Cerrone is coming off a hard-fought three-round bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 214. The “Cowboy” fell short in the fight by unanimous decision. The bout was just four nights ago. Cerrone is looking for another bout in just two months.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the seventh ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight said he’s already moving past the bout.

“Yeah, I mean – it’s hard when you’re in there. Of course, you think you’re (expletive) winning all the time – unless you’re not. But I wish I’d maybe secured another takedown, would have (expletive) done it, or pushed a little – steps forward. I felt like he was more aggressive in the third round toward me, (but) I feel like I was landing the shots. I don’t (expletive) know. Who cares? It’s done now. We’re moving on.”

While Cerrone believes he’ll be booked for UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, he’d rather step back in the Octagon as soon as UFC 216 on Oct. 7.

“I think they’re going to hold me off and put me on Madison Square Garden (UFC 217, set for Nov. 4). I have a silly hunch. But who cares? I like to fight. So bring that (expletive) on.”

