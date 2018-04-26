Donald Cerrone Preparing To Make UFC History In Singapore

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has a chance to set a significant new UFC record next month. Despite a recent skid which has seen him drop 3 of his last 4, Cerrone has a chance to earn his record-setting 21st UFC win on May 12th when he faces Leon Edwards. The bout is scheduled for UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

“I’m just going out there for the win,” he stated to USA Today. “Winning the record for the most wins just comes with it, but it’s pretty cool … I’m excited about it.”

The 35-year-old has a 20-7 record in the UFC. His 20 wins are tied for the most all-time with George St. Pierre and Michael Bisping. His upcoming bout from Singapore will also move Cerrone one fight away from tying Jim Miller and Michael Bisping for most career fights in the UFC with 29.

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards

Cerrone is going to be in tough in Singapore, however. Edwards is on a 5-fight winning streak dating back to May 2016. In that time, Edwards has defeated Dominic Waters, Albert Tumenov, Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, and most recently Peter Sobotta at Fight Night 127 from London.

“He has more wins than I have fights but make no mistake, I’m going up there to put this man away. I’m young, I’m hungry,” Edwards told reporters.

Cerrone’s win over Yancy Medeiros at Fight Night 126 in Austin was his first victory since defeating Matt Brown at UFC 206. He lost 3 straight in 2017, dropping fights to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till.

Cerrone, who has famously said he doesn’t watch tape of his opponents, admitted yesterday he’s been scouting Edwards. According to Cowboy, he sees some holes in his game as well.

“Every fight I’ve seen of Leon’s he kind of gets tired and burns out towards the end of the round,” Cerrone said. “I get stronger and faster as the rounds go on so the deeper in the quicksand he pulls me, the worse it is for him.”

If Cerrone’s correct, he’ll leave Singapore as a new UFC record-holder with a permanent place in MMA history.