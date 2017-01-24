Donald Cerrone: ‘I’m Going to Whip Jorge Masvidal’s Ass’

Despite competing last month, Donald Cerrone will be returning to action just over one month later. He’ll be facing Jorge Masvidal this Saturday night (Jan. 28). The bout is going to be the co-main event of UFC on FOX from Denver.

Cerrone was featured on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “Road to the Octagon” special. He’s confident that he’s better than his upcoming opponent in three areas (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t even know if I’ve ever seen Masvidal fight. I think he’s like a boxer, wrestler. Pretty good jiu-jitsu. Sounds like he’s pretty good at striking. I don’t know how his wrestling is. I’m going to bet I’m better at all three.”

“Cowboy” is from Denver, Colorado. When he steps inside the Pepsi Center in front of his hometown fans, he doesn’t plan on having his four-fight winning streak snapped.

“I’m a winner; that’s what I like to do. But at home in front of everybody? I ain’t losing. No way, no how. I’m coming hard. I can’t wait.”

Since moving to the welterweight division, Cerrone has put an emphasis on fun fights. That may be changing as “Cowboy” has his sights set on the ultimate prize.

“I’m going to go whip Masvidal’s ass, call out one of these top contenders or call out (Tyron) Woodley, and say, ‘Let’s dance, baby.’ I’m going to go get this belt in 2017. I’m coming. It’s mine. We’re just getting warmed up.”

The main event of this UFC on FOX event will feature a women’s bantamweight bout that is likely to be a title eliminator. Valentina Shevchenko will go one-on-one with Julianna Pena. Heavyweight bruisers Francis Ngannou and Andrei Arlovski are also set to do battle.

Serving as the main card’s opener will be a featherweight scrap. The two 145-pounders trading leather are Alex Cacares and Jason Knight.