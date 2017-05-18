Donald Cerrone is Going For ‘Fight of The Everything’ Against Robbie Lawler

Donald Cerrone is expecting a barn burner in his bout with Robbie Lawler.

The two welterweight fan favorites will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8. The scrap is going to be part of the UFC 213 card. UFC 213 is the pinnacle event during “International Fight Week.”

During a recent media luncheon, “Cowboy” had nothing but praise for “Ruthless,” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Robbie is old school, been around forever. And so have I. Somebody’s going to lose. But I don’t think Robbie looks at it like that; neither do I. I don’t go in there like, ‘(Expletive) I have to win. My career.’ … I’m going to fight, to fight one of the best brawlers, going to stand up, (expletive) throw down, and put on a show. This fight is for me. This is what I love. There’s no place I’d rather be than in that mother(expletive). And then throwing down with one of the greatest? C’mon, I’m loving it – every minute of it.”

As far as aiming for a “Fight of the Night” goes, Cerrone wants to go beyond that.

“Oh, for sure. In my mind it already is. ‘Fight of the Everything.’ Fight of my life. Can’t wait, man. I’m (expletive) pumped. It’s going to be exciting. I don’t even know why I need to keep selling this fight. If you’re not a (expletive) MMA fan and watching this fight, then (expletive) you. That’s all I’ve got to say.”