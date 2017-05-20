Donald Cerrone Latest Fighter to Tell Ronda Rousey ‘Dust Off, It Happens’

Add Donald Cerrone to those that want to see Ronda Rousey step back inside the Octagon.

During a recent interview session with Amanda Nunes, the woman who finished Rousey last December in defense of her bantamweight title, “Cowboy” offered his own piece of advice.

“I don’t get ready to (expletive) lose, but when you do, yea, pull me up mother (expletive), ‘dust off and lets go,'” Cerrone said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the comments). “It’s just what happens. The sun’s still rising, life goes on. It’s just a fight. It’s nothing serious, right?

“It’s nothing like, ‘Hey, it’s some serious news.’ So her, going into hiding and going crazy, why? You got your ass whooped by one of the best in the world.”

Rousey was looking to rebound from a loss in 2015 to Holly Holm that cost her the UFC female bantamweight title. The former Olympian recently got engaged to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne and has continued her acting career.