Donald Cerrone Returning to Lightweight, Will Have Lighter Schedule

Donald Cerrone is done throwing leather in the welterweight division.

The “Cowboy” went 4-3 as a 170-pounder under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. In his last outing, Cerrone was starched by undefeated prospect Darren Till. It was Cerrone’s third straight defeat.

During a recent appearance on “The Fighter and the Kid” podcast, Cerrone said he’s moving back down to lightweight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m there five (more) years. I’m going back to 155 (pounds). I’m only 175. I’ve been waking up at 175 everyday, so it’s like, ‘Pffft, I’m fine.’ I’m more focused. At 170, I can just not train and (expletive) off. I put more into it at 155, so let’s do it. Let’s have a couple more fights.”

Cerrone went on to say that a lighter schedule for him means not taking “20 fights a year.”