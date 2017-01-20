Donald Cerrone: ‘Robbie Lawler is a Name That Don’t Scare me’

If there’s one fighter you can count on to offer his services, it’s Donald Cerrone. After getting TKO’d by Rafael dos Anjos in a lightweight title bout, “Cowboy” moved up to the welterweight division. He went 4-0 at 170 pounds. Cerrone knocked out Matt Brown with a head kick in the third round in his last outing.

Cerrone recently chatted with FOX Sports. “Cowboy” talked about wanting to fight former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Demian Maia. He expressed his frustration with fighters turning down fights:

“(Nick) Diaz turned Robbie down. (Expletive) Maia turned Robbie down. You know who didn’t turn (expletive) Robbie down? Me. I said (expletive) yeah, bring that (expletive) on. That name don’t scare me none. I love Robbie but (expletive) come on.”

“Cowboy” is set to battle Jorge Masvidal next Saturday night (Jan. 28) inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The bout will serve as the UFC on FOX card’s co-main event. If Cerrone has his way, it’ll be his first of six fights this year.

“Let’s do it. If I could get six fights in 2017, my coaches would be happy, I’ll be happy and we’ll get a title fight and defend that (expletive) three times, I’ll be good to go!”