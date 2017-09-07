Donald Cerrone Says Till May be More Dangerous Than Lawler

Donald Cerrone believes he could be in for a tough battle on Oct. 21.

Cerrone is set to meet Darren Till inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night 118 card. The “Cowboy” will be in search of his first win since Dec. 2016.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cerrone said he expects Till to be motivated:

“We’ll find out (if he’s the best striker). Good, I hope you are. It’s good fun. I love fighting, and apparently he does too. It’s going to be in Poland. Euro-trip 2017, here we come. … I don’t even watch my own fights let alone other people’s. I don’t know anything about him, but good. Right on. It’s a good opportunity for him.”

He then said it’s possible that Till will be a tougher test than Robbie Lawler was.

“I know Robbie, so this new guy might be more dangerous. I was up-and-coming once. I was in his shoes. He might be the next guy. You can’t look at him like, ‘Oh, this guy sucks.’ He’s undefeated. We’ll see. It’s like going from like a farm team, called up to the big show and now he’s the main event, five rounds – that’s a lot. Lights, camera, action.”