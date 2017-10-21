Donald Cerrone Tells Darren Till ‘One Hell of a Job’ Following Win

Donald Cerrone knows a talented fighter when he sees one.

Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118, Cerrone was finished by Darren Till in the first round of their welterweight main event.

The loss was the third straight for Cerrone, who previously challenged for the UFC lightweight title before moving up to 170 pounds.

“One hell of a job,” Cerrone posted on Instagram to Till. “Safe to say you broke the (expletive) out of my nose. I don’t make excuses nor will I ever. You had a great game plan and executed it perfectly.

“I did not over look nor take you lightly. So again congratulations.”