Donald Cerrone: ‘The MMA Audience is so Stupid’

Donald Cerrone isn’t too fond of some mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

This Saturday (Oct. 20), Cerrone will clash with Darren Till inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The welterweight bout is set to headline UFC Fight Night 118. It’ll be Cerrone’s 26th fight under the UFC banner.

Cerrone explained to MMAJunkie.com what irks him about MMA fans:

“The MMA audience is so stupid. They just think because a guy says, ‘I’ll fight anybody,’ that means they’ll do it. No, that’s not true. They said they’ll fight anybody in public, and then when they get the call and their manager sits down with them and they’re like, ‘They offered us ‘Cowboy’ and their manager says, ‘Stylistically I don’t know if that’s a good match-up for you right now, you’re coming off a loss’ and blah, blah blah. Then they say they didn’t turn it down, but their management turned it down and it’s not them doing it, ‘I didn’t turn it down.’ To me that drives me (expletive) through the wall.”