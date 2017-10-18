Donald Cerrone to Darren Till: ‘Welcome to The Big Leagues’

Donald Cerrone questions whether or not Darren Till is ready to hang with a higher level of competition.

Cerrone is expected to be a stern test for the undefeated Till. The two will clash this Saturday (Oct. 21) inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will headline UFC Fight Night 118.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cerrone said he wants to test Till inside the Octagon:

“Can you pass that test? It’s a good training exercise for Darren. Welcome to the big leagues. Some people say, ”Cowboy’ is the gatekeeper.’ (Expletive) it: Can he get past the gate? We’ll see. It’s not like those things hurt my feelings. I know who I am, and it’s fine. I’ve been in this game a long time. This is my 34th Zuffa walk. I’ve been in the top 10 almost my entire career. That’s a pretty cool thing I can say. I’m here, I’m (expletive) going out and having fun, and I can’t (expletive) wait.”