Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till Set to Headline UFC Gdansk

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Darren Till has landed the most high profile fight of his career against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

The 15-0 Englishman will reportedly square off against fan-favorite Cerrone in the main event of UFC Gdansk in Poland on Oct. 21.

Till’s last outing saw him take a clean sweep of the judges’ scorecards over Bojan Velickovic at UFC Rotterdam last week, taking his UFC record to 3-0-1.

Cerrone will be aiming to bounce back from two denting, consecutive losses to Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler having embarked on a four-fight win streak prior to his move up from lightweight.

UFC Fight Night 118 will also feature Polish star Karolina Kowalkiewicz against Jodie Esquibel and SBG Ireland’s “Russian Hammer” Artem Lobov against the hilariously named Andre “Touchy” Fili.