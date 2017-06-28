Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler Possibly Moving to UFC 214 Due to Injury

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Donald Cerrone
Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s looks like we’ll have to wait a tad bit longer to see Donald Cerrone take on Robbie Lawler.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that the welterweight clash between Cerrone and Lawler will likely be moved to UFC 214. The two were set to meet on July 8 on the main card of UFC 213. An injury to “Cowboy” appears to have put those plans on hold.

At this time, it is not known what caused Cerrone’s injury. “Cowboy” and “Ruthless” were originally set to meet at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. That never materialized. If Cerrone can’t fight at UFC 213, then perhaps the third attempt will bring more luck.

Both Cerrone and Lawler are coming off losses. After putting together a four-fight winning streak, Cerrone was stopped by Jorge Masvidal at UFC on FOX 23. Lawler lost his welterweight title after being knocked out by Tyron Woodley back in July 2016.

As it stands right now, Cerrone vs. Lawler is still officially pegged for UFC 213. The event will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight. Champion Amanda Nunes will defend her gold against Valentina Shevchenko.

The co-main event also features a title fight. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will throw down to determine the interim middleweight champion.

Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler Possibly Moving to UFC 214 Due to Injury

