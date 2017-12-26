Donald Cerrone-Yancy Medeiros Set for UFC Fight Night 126 Headline Bout

Donald Cerrone will take his “Cowboy” ways to Texas this February, as the former lightweight title challenger meets Yancy Medeiros in the main event of UFC Fight Night 126.

MMA Fighting first reported the bout for the main event on February 18 from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. It marks the third time the Octagon has visited the city, which is home to the University of Texas.

Cerrone, who turns 35 years old in March, has dropped three consecutive fights for the first time in his career. In fact, he had never suffered back-to-back defeats until earlier this year when he was bested by Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler.

In October, Cerrone (32-10) went all the way to Poland to face Darren Till, but was finished in the first round.

Medeiros (15-4-1) has reeled off three consecutive wins in the UFC’s welterweight division, stopping Alex Oliveira in December. He also earned a win via TKO over Erick Silva last June and submitted Sean Spencer in 2016.

Previously announced bouts for the event include Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti, Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura and Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno.