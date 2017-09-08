Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is a Rare Breed in the UFC

In an age where fighters are chasing big money fights, celebrity and the right opponents, “Cowboy” just wants to throw down

A refreshing attitude, to say the least.

Cerrone will headline UFC Fight Night Gdansk in Poland on Oct. 21 against unbeaten English prospect Darren Till. According to Cerrone, he had no idea who Till was:

“[I knew] Absolutely nothing [about Darren Till]. No. Never seen his fights. I don’t know where he’s from. I’m not bagging the dude, just f*ck, I don’t know anybody. I said yes before I even had an opponent. That was [the UFC’s] job to find the opponent.”

Regardless of the task, the UFC veteran is unperturbed. Cerrone is the antithesis to the current trend with many fighters who refuse match ups if they feel that they are not congruous to their ascent up the rankings, or do not represent the pay day they had in mind:

“We were trying to book for 10/7, for Vegas – It just didn’t work,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. [The UFC] had to have 13 bouts approved. I was like, what’s up with Poland? They were like, ‘You want to fight in Poland and its Fight Pass, you don’t care?’ I was like, why would I care? I don’t give a sh-t.”