Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Moving Back to 155lbs?

While Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone may have put on a show at welterweight in Austin, Texas last night, his plan is to drop back down to 155lbs.

“I want ’55. I want to go get that belt,” Cerrone said on the Fox Sports post-fight show.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov), I’m coming, baby. I’m coming. I ain’t scared to fight you.”

Donald Cerrone at Welterweight

Cerrone last fight at 155lbs was a title shot against Raphael Dos Anjos at UFC on Fox 17. RDA stopped Cowboy with punches just over a minute into the 1st round.

After the loss to RDA, Cowboy moved up to welterweight. He fought 4x in 2016 at welterweight, winning all 4 and earning 3 performance bonuses. He defeated Alex Oliveira, Patrick Cote, Rick Story, and Matt Brown, finishing each opponent. 2017, however, was much less kind to Cerrone. Again fighting at welterweight, Cerrone dropped 3 fights in a row to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till.

Some fans had been calling for Cerrone to drop back down before his fight with Yancy Medeiros last night.

“These big ol’ boys hit hard and they’re a lot bigger, man,” Cerrone said. “Like, I woke up at 168 (pounds), made weight easy. I wish there was a ‘65 weight class. UFC, can we get a 165 weight class, please? Because that’d be cool.” Cerrone continued on the post-fight show.”

He added that even though his plan is to drop back down to lightweight, he’s still willing to accept last-minute fights at welterweight if needed.

“Who knows, I’ll just fight whatever they tell me. They’ll call me and say, ‘We need you at 170,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Okay.’” Cowboy admitted.

“They all pay the same to me so it don’t matter what it is.”

Cerrone’s win over Medeiros last night broke him out of the longest winless drought of his career. Prior to his 3-fight losing skid in 2017, Cerrone had never lost back-to-back fights before.