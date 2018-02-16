Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Plans To Fight 4x in 2018

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is just 3 fights away from tying Michael Bisping’s record of 29 UFC fights. He’ll face Yancy Medeiros in the main event of UFC Fight Night 126 from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas Sunday night.

According to Cowboy, he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. If he has his way he’ll hit 30 UFC bouts before the year is up. The always active welterweight is hoping to fight 4x in 2018.

When asked, Cerrone said his preference would be to fight four times but indicated he’s willing to fight more if needed.

“Who knows? If they call me and say they need me to fight next week, I will. I love it, I literally love my job,” Cerrone told TSN’s MMA show.

The Active Schedule of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Four fights in 2018 would be keeping pace with his average. Cerrone has fought 26 bouts over a 7 year and 5 month period with UFC. He is currently averaging a fight every 3.5 months.

Cerrone fought 4x in 2016 and won all 4 contests. In 2017, however, his luck flipped. Cerrone dropped bouts to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till, consequently going 0-3 for the year.

2017 was the first calendar year since 2012 in which Cerrone hadn’t fought 4 times. His 19 wins out of those 26 fights is good for 3rd most all-time in the promotion’s history.

Cerrone believes fighting at welterweight helps him stay active by not requiring he cut much (or any) weight. Provided he stays away from Mexican food, Cerrone states he might not need to cut more than a few pounds to make 170lbs.

“I’m 174 pounds right now – we had Mexican food for dinner last night. Whether I’m at 155 or 170, that’s kind of my weight. One hundred and seventy-five or 176, it’s hard to get above that and so I’m really small for 170, but it makes life a lot easier,” He explained. “I don’t need to worry about any kind of diet or any kind of suffering during fight week, whereas 155 is terrible for me. If there was a 165 (pound) weight class, that would be it. But 155 is tough to make.”

Most UFC Bouts (via Tapology):