Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards In the Works for UFC Singapore Main Event

The upcoming UFC card expected to land in Singapore has a main event as perennial contender Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will face Leon Edwards in a welterweight showdown on June 23.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place from the fighters with bout agreements expected to be signed at any time.

For Cerrone, this will serve as his third straight main event fight including his most recent win where he earned a first round TKO against Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night in Austin this past February.

That win snapped a three fight losing streak for Cerrone as he contemplated a return to the lightweight division afterwards. It appears Cerrone had a change of heart with this matchup being offered to him in June as he looks to pick up another win over a top 15 opponent in the welterweight division.

As for Edwards, he’s currently riding a five fight win streak of his own that was capped off by a last second TKO win against Peter Sobotta at the most recent UFC event in London, England in March.

Following that win, Edwards called out fellow countryman Darren Till but after he got booked against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, the British welterweight turned his attention towards Cerrone instead.

Now Edwards will get his wish as he faces Cerrone in a five round main event headed to Singapore on June 23.

The UFC has not yet announced the card headed to Singapore, although there have been several fights confirmed for that date including a flyweight matchup between Jesssica-Rose Clark and Jessica Eye.

