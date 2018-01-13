Doo Ho Choi: ‘I Don’t Have Such a Thing as Ring Rust’

Ring rust? Doo Ho Choi hasn’t heard of it.

Tomorrow night (Jan. 14), Choi will take on Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight tilt. The bout will headline UFC Fight Night 114. The action takes place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Choi hasn’t seen action since Dec. 2016. That’s because he’s been out with an injury. Now he’s ready to roll and hopes to get back in the win column. Speaking to the media, Choi said ring rust is of no concern to him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t have such a thing as ring rust. I just want to show you how I worked so hard throughout the last year.”