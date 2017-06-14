Doo-Ho Choi Injured, Out of UFC 214 Bout with Andre Fili

The Korean Superboy is unfortunately off the UFC 214 card. Word that Doo-Ho Choi was injured broke earlier today, with scheduled opponent Andre Fili confirming the news view his official Twitter account.

Choi is out. Doesn't matter. I'm only focused on what I can control. I'll be ready July 29th to beat someone up. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 14, 2017

Choi (14–2) had hoped to rebound against Fili following his thrilling Fight of the Year loss to Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in Toronto last December. That fight didn’t take any of the shine away from the South Korean prospect, and may have in fact raised his stock. That makes this injury news all the more depressing.

Fili (16–4) has traded wins and losses his last seven fights, and was looking to make it two wins in a row for the first time since 2013. Now, he’ll continue training while awaiting word on a replacement.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. In the main event, light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier meets Jon Jones in their second meeting. Female featherweight star Cris Cyborg is also expected to appear on the card.