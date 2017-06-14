Doo-Ho Choi Injured, Out of UFC 214 Bout with Andre Fili

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Doo Ho Choi
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Korean Superboy is unfortunately off the UFC 214 card. Word that Doo-Ho Choi was injured broke earlier today, with scheduled opponent Andre Fili confirming the news view his official Twitter account.

Choi (14–2) had hoped to rebound against Fili following his thrilling Fight of the Year loss to Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in Toronto last December. That fight didn’t take any of the shine away from the South Korean prospect, and may have in fact raised his stock. That makes this injury news all the more depressing.

Fili (16–4) has traded wins and losses his last seven fights, and was looking to make it two wins in a row for the first time since 2013. Now, he’ll continue training while awaiting word on a replacement.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. In the main event, light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier meets Jon Jones in their second meeting. Female featherweight star Cris Cyborg is also expected to appear on the card.

Latest MMA News

Ep 26: MMA News Podcast with Ben Nguyen and Colbey Northcutt

0
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines,...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Doesn’t Regret Missing Out on Ronda Rousey Rematch

0
Holly Holm isn't showing regret over the fact that she didn't wait for a rematch with Ronda Rousey. Holm earned the biggest win of her...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Refutes Claim He Turned Down Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley

0
Earlier today, word began circulating that UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia had declined a title fight with the division's champion, Tyron Woodley. While it...
Doo Ho Choi

Doo-Ho Choi Injured, Out of UFC 214 Bout with Andre Fili

0
The Korean Superboy is unfortunately off the UFC 214 card. Word that Doo-Ho Choi was injured broke earlier today, with scheduled opponent Andre Fili...
Floyd Mayweather

NSAC Approves August 26 Date for Mayweather Promotions Boxing Event

0
Talk of a boxing super fight between the retired Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor just won't seem to go away. Now,...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Doesn’t Believe Bethe Correia is on Holly Holm’s Level

0
Miesha Tate isn't convinced Bethe Correia is on the same level as Holly Holm. Tate is no stranger to Holm. The two competed for the...
Wanderlei Silva Vitor Belfort

Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Would Love to Welcome Vitor Belfort Into Bellator’

0
Wanderlei Silva wouldn't mind another scrap against Vitor Belfort. Silva and Belfort are renowned Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. Their place in history cannot...
Haim Gozali

Haim Gozali Explains Why Size Won’t Matter Against Ryan Couture

0
Haim Gozali agrees with his Bellator 180 opponent on one thing, size won't matter. On June 24, Gozali and Ryan Couture will meet inside Madison...
Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie on Dillon Danis: ‘I Don’t Care About Him’

0
Neiman Gracie isn't a fan of Dillon Danis' trash talking style. Gracie offered to fight Danis at Bellator 180, but he was denied. Danis didn't...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Says His Move to Bellator Was ‘Never About Vindication’

0
Phil Davis didn't leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the reason some may have thought. "Mr. Wonderful" signed with Bellator back in 2015. He...
Load more