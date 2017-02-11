Doo-ho Choi vs. Renan Barao to Headline UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City

According to the official website for Kansas City, MO’s Sprint Center, the headliner for the upcoming UFC on Fox 24 will be a featherweight bout between “The Korean Superboy” Doo-ho Choi and former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao. The event was officially announced Saturday night during UFC 208. However, the main event was not announced with the rest of the card. Instead, a strawweight fight between Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas was unveiled.

According to the Spring Center page and accompanying image, Waterson vs. Namajunas will serve as the co-main event.

Choi (14–2) is coming off a Fight of the Year loss against Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in Toronto. Prior to that, he had won three straight in the UFC, and had not suffered a loss since 2010. Despite dropping the decision to Swanson, his stock rose considerably given the heart and tenacity displayed in the barn burner. It appears the UFC have rewarded him accordingly with a his first main event in the promotion.

Former bantamweight champ Renan Barao (34–4 (1)), meanwhile, is coming off a win against Phillipe Nover in September. The decision victory at UFC Fight Night 95 in Brasilia, Brazil was a much needed win for the “The Baron.” Barao is now 1-1 in the UFC’s featherweight division.

In addition to Choi vs. Barao, UFC on Fox 24 includes:

Michelle Waterson vs. Rose Namajunas

Tim Elliot vs. Louis Smolka

Devin Clark vs Jake Collier

Anthony Smith vs. Andrew Sanchez