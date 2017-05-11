Doo Ho Choi vs. Andre Fili Set For UFC 214 in Anaheim

Doo Ho Choi is set to make his return and joining him will be Andre Fili.

The last time Choi stepped inside the Octagon, he had a “Fight of the Year” performance against Cub Swanson. While “The Korean Superboy” lost the bout, his stock soared higher than ever for the gusty performance.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced Choi vs. Fili as part of the UFC 214 card. The event will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.

Fili is in search of his second straight victory. In his last outing, “Touchy” defeated Hacran Dias by unanimous decision. Having been inside the Octagon with Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez, Fili is no stranger to stiff competition.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, a report notes that Jon Jones will headline UFC 214 against Daniel Cormier. “DC” will put his light heavyweight title on the line against “Bones” if the report is to be believed. Cris Cyborg is also reportedly set to compete for the women’s featherweight title. Whether or not she’ll fight for the interim or undisputed title remains to be seen.

The main card for UFC 214 will air live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

What do you think of this match-up? Let us know in the comments below.

