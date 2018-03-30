Douglas Lima Eyes Rematch with Rory MacDonald

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima has a certain fight in mind.

That fight would be a rematch with current champion Rory MacDonald. However, he understands that this will not be his next fight and he will have to wait for it.

If you recall, Lima suffered a unanimous-decision loss to MacDonald at Bellator 192 in January to lose the welterweight title. This loss brought an end to his title reign.

MacDonald isn’t interested in the rematch right now but has gone on record by stating in this past that he would like to fight Andrey Koreshkov as he sees him as the most likely title candidate.



“I want the rematch right away,” Lima told MMAjunkie. “Koreshkov (lost the title to me) and didn’t get the rematch because of that. I barely lost the championship over five rounds against MacDonald, so you’ve got to give it to me right away. But I’m not crying about that. I’m going to fight for the belt really soon.”

“I’m hoping to get a match really soon,” Lima said. “Ideally, I would like to fight Rory again and do the rematch right away because the fight was so close. I think I deserve the rematch. But I’m not holding my breath. I just want to stay busy. I don’t know when Rory is going to come back. He’s still healing up, and I want him at 100 percent.”

“I’ll go through whoever I need to get that belt back,” Lima said. “I want it by the end of the year. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, and I’m hungry. I’ll fight anybody. I haven’t been this healthy in a long time, and I just want to stay busy. I don’t have to wait for a ranked guy. Hopefully Bellator will come up with someone good. I just need to fight.”

