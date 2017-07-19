Douglas Lima: I’m Going to Show Rory MacDonald Why I’m The Champion

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Douglas Lima isn’t fond of Rory MacDonald’s assessment of his successful title defense against Lorenz Larkin.

Lima earned a unanimous decision over Larkin in the Bellator NYC opener. “The Phenom” garnered praise for his performance, but “Red King” wasn’t impressed. Lima and MacDonald are set to compete in a title bout in the near future.

Speaking to Champions.co, Lima said he’s ready to show MacDonald that he’s the real deal:

“Rory can say whatever the hell he wants. He’s going to answer for it when he steps in there with me. I’m going to show him why I’m the champion and why he’s wrong. I’m going to beat him.”

As for the date of the bout, Lima said it depends on the severity of his foot injury.

“I believe they wanted that fight to happen in September, but I’m going to have to get an X-ray on my foot. If it’s not broken, then I’m happy to go again in September or October. I want to fight him as soon as I can—lets do it this year. I just want to keep defending this belt, get some finishes and keep the belt forever. I’ve got maybe eight more years of fighting, so why not just keep defending this belt against all the top contenders.”

Latest MMA News

UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Attendance Revealed, Surpasses Numbers in Scotland Debut

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,589 for their recent event in Scotland. UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The...
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Says he Was Surprised by Fan Support in Glasgow

0
Khalil Rountree was surprised to see some fans in Glasgow giving him his due on fight night. Rountree took on Scotland's own Paul Craig inside...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima: I’m Going to Show Rory MacDonald Why I’m The Champion

0
Douglas Lima isn't fond of Rory MacDonald's assessment of his successful title defense against Lorenz Larkin. Lima earned a unanimous decision over Larkin in the...
Sean O'Malley

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2: Sean O’Malley Earns UFC Contract

0
Sean O'Malley was the star of the second event in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Last week, Kurt Holobaugh earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Conor McGregor

Leonard Ellerbe Says Conor McGregor Fooled Fans With Training Video

0
Leonard Ellerbe has seen Conor McGregor's training video and he isn't buying into the notion that it proves he lacks boxing skills. McGregor is set...
Load more