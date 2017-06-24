Douglas Lima is Enjoying Bellator’s Free Agency Pickups

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Douglas Lima welcomes Bellator’s new pickups in the free agent market.

Lima puts his welterweight title on the line against Lorenz Larkin tonight (June 24) on the Bellator NYC card. It’ll be Larkin’s Bellator debut. “The Monsoon” was acquired by Bellator through free agency.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Lima said he’s more than happy seeing new competition:

“I’m actually enjoying it, man. The division is getting more stacked by the minute and all these names coming in. I love it. That’s what I’ve always wanted, to fight tough guys, fight ranked guys and get my name out there a little more. I want to show the fans what I can do, because most of the time there wasn’t a lot of eyes on me.”

He then went on to say that he wants to welcome Rory MacDonald, who is another free agency pickup.

“I definitely feel it. A win over Lorenz just means everything to me right now. He’s a big name coming off some wins, so I’m just looking forward to this fight. Get a good win, get a big win, then get Rory MacDonald next.”

