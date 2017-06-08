Douglas Lima: ‘Lorenz Larkin is The Perfect Opponent For me Right Now’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is expecting a barn burner against Lorenz Larkin.

Lima is at the top of the heap in Bellator’s 170-pound division, but the competition is heating up. With the signings of Larkin and Rory MacDonald, “The Phenom” has got company near the top of the mountain.

On June 24, Lima puts his welterweight gold on the line against “The Monsoon.” The title fight will be part of the Bellator NYC pay-per-view (PPV) card. It’ll be the promotion’s first PPV under Scott Coker.

In a new video released by Bellator, Lima discusses his title defense against Larkin. The champion is anticipating a war, but feels the match-up is in his favor:

“I like Lorenz as a fighter. As a person too, he’s a cool guy. I’ve been following him for a while. I know his style really good. He’s a good striker, he’s fast. But I like to fight against guys like that. I think it favors me to fight strikers like him. Maybe we’ll let everything go and (he’s) just a great opponent. (He’s) the perfect opponent for me right now. It’s a perfect card, perfect fight card for us to fight. We’re gonna steal the show in this fight.”

Latest MMA News

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Fires Back at Cub Swanson: ‘I Beat Him Pretty Soundly’

0
Frankie Edgar has responded to Cub Swanson with a dose of reality. Much has been made over who should get the first crack at Max...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski on Mizuto Hirota: ‘I’m a Bit Too Technical For Him’

0
Alexander Volkanovski isn't worried about the pressure fighting of Mizuto Hirota. This Saturday night (June 10), Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Hirota. The featherweight...
Douglas Limavideo

Douglas Lima: ‘Lorenz Larkin is The Perfect Opponent For me Right Now’

0
Reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is expecting a barn burner against Lorenz Larkin. Lima is at the top of the heap in Bellator's 170-pound...
UFC 212 The Thrill And The Agonyvideo

Video: UFC 212 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Preview Has Been Released

0
The UFC 212 edition of "The Thrill and the Agony" is here. While the full episode is on UFC Fight Pass, a preview showcasing Max...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly: ‘He’s Going to be a Tough Guy’

0
Derek Brunson knows he could be in for a difficult task against Daniel Kelly. Brunson will compete against Kelly this Saturday night (June 10) inside...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Can’t Argue With Jon Jones Getting The Title Fight’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't bummed out over Jon Jones getting a title shot before he does. Manuwa was a front runner for a shot at Daniel...

UMMAF Challengers And Champions (Exclusive)

0
The United States Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UMMAF) and International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) are doing their best to take over and validate...
Tim Elliott Demetrious Johnson

Tim Elliott: ‘Demetrious Johnson Doesn’t Fight With The Same Passion as Some Guys Like...

0
Tim Elliott believes he knows how flyweights can get mixed martial arts (MMA) fans excited for their bouts. Much has been made about Demetrious Johnson's...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Lays Down Challenge to Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo

0
Artem Lobov has offered a respectful challenge to Jose Aldo. Aldo saw his second reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder end...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC Legends: ‘Let’s Forget About The Old Guys’

1
Daniel Cormier is tired of hearing about light heavyweights of the past. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder defends his gold against...
Load more