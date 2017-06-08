Douglas Lima: ‘Lorenz Larkin is The Perfect Opponent For me Right Now’

Reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is expecting a barn burner against Lorenz Larkin.

Lima is at the top of the heap in Bellator’s 170-pound division, but the competition is heating up. With the signings of Larkin and Rory MacDonald, “The Phenom” has got company near the top of the mountain.

On June 24, Lima puts his welterweight gold on the line against “The Monsoon.” The title fight will be part of the Bellator NYC pay-per-view (PPV) card. It’ll be the promotion’s first PPV under Scott Coker.

In a new video released by Bellator, Lima discusses his title defense against Larkin. The champion is anticipating a war, but feels the match-up is in his favor:

“I like Lorenz as a fighter. As a person too, he’s a cool guy. I’ve been following him for a while. I know his style really good. He’s a good striker, he’s fast. But I like to fight against guys like that. I think it favors me to fight strikers like him. Maybe we’ll let everything go and (he’s) just a great opponent. (He’s) the perfect opponent for me right now. It’s a perfect card, perfect fight card for us to fight. We’re gonna steal the show in this fight.”