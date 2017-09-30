Douglas Lima: Mark my Words, I Will Finish Rory MacDonald

Douglas Lima is confident that he can stop Rory MacDonald in his tracks.

On Jan. 20, Lima will defend his Bellator welterweight title against MacDonald. The bout will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, CA. In his last title defense, Lima earned a unanimous decision victory over Lorenz Larkin.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Lima said MacDonald’s ability to finish Paul Daley quickly will have nothing to do with their bout:

“MMA math doesn’t work. It doesn’t matter if I took a guy to a decision, and he finished a guy. … It doesn’t matter. I guess it matters to him. But for me, I’m going to make it simple for him. I’m going to finish him instead of a decision. Let him say what he wants to say.”

He went on to give a bold prediction for his clash with “Red King.” If things go Lima’s way, the judges will not be needed.

“I really see myself knocking this guy out. I do. People say he’s tough, he’s been through some wars. But, man, that jaw is always going to be the same. And I’m going to find it, and I’m going to knock this guy out. Mark my words, I’m going to finish him.”