Douglas Lima on MacDonald Staredown: ‘I Had The Better Looks’

Douglas Lima is poking some fun at his first staredown with Rory MacDonald.

Lima will defend his Bellator welterweight title against MacDonald on Jan. 20. During the Bellator 183 broadcast, Lima and MacDonald had their first staredown. Needless to say with a MacDonald staredown, things looked a bit unsettling.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lima said he was the one who dressed to impress:

“I thought I had the better looks. You know, nobody broke us apart. So we just stood there. I didn’t want to be the guy who looked away first, but it didn’t matter. It’s fun. It’s real. It’s a good feeling to get that first staredown.”