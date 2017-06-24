Douglas Lima Retains Bellator Welterweight Title Against Lorenz Larkin

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Douglas Lima (29-6) remains a champion after earning a decision win over Lorenz Larkin (18-6).

A leg kick was there for Lima one minute into the fight. Larkin missed a high kick. The champion landed a body kick. “The Monsoon” connected with a leg kick. Lima kept chopping away at the lead leg of the challenger. Larkin landed a one-two combination. The round later came to a close.

Lima landed a jab to start the second stanza. He then connected with a lead leg kick. Larkin threw a high kick that was blocked. He got in a leg kick of his own. Lima’s nose leaked some blood. A right hand landed for the challenger. Lima dropped Larkin with a left hook out of nowhere. Larkin scrambled and got back up.

Larkin looked to have recovered and landed a kick to the body. Lima threw a left hand followed by a right hook, both punches were blocked. A right uppercut missed the mark for Larkin. Lima tried to counter with a left hook, but missed. Round two ended shortly after.

A push kick was there for Lima early in the third frame. Larkin avoided an overhand. The champion missed a head kick. A body kick found the target for Larkin. Lima returned with a body kick of his own. Both men seemed to slow things down after a chaotic round two. Lima moved forward, but his punches missed. Larkin’s high kick was blocked. The round ended with Lima trying to landed a series of punches.

The fourth round was underway. Lima popped the challenger with a jab. Larkin had his high kick blocked. “The Monsoon” lacked combinations up to this point. A left hook landed for the challenger. Larkin found his back on the canvas, but he wall-walked back to his feet. He landed a knee to the body as the round finished.

Both men touched gloves at the start of the final frame. The champion connected with a leg kick. The champion looked for an overhand right. A hard leg kick connected for the champion. Both men swung as the final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight for Lima, but one of them saw him up all five rounds somehow.

Final result: Douglas Lima def. Lorenz Larkin via unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47)

